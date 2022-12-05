Liberia: Man Chops Wife Over Argument

5 December 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lincoln G. Peters And Winston W. Parley

Report from Sanniquellie, Nimba County says a man only identified as Saye has fatally chopped his partner multiple times following quarrels between them.

According to a report, the incident occurred late Saturday evening in the New Barracks Community in Sanniquellie City, Nimba County.

Police are still investigating why the suspect allegedly carry out the act.

Meanwhile, the Liberia National Police said it has responded to the scene, and the suspect has been arrested and taken to Gbarnga City, Bong County while investigation continues.

What appears to be the victim's lifeless body was seen on the scene as residents rushed there to see what had unfolded.

The man had earlier absconded the scene, but later arrested him.

Scores of community dwellers gathered on the scene to have a glance of the victim in a pool of blood.

