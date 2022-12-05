Liberia: Weah Nominee Vows to Get Liberia On UN Security Council

5 December 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Ethel A. Tweh And Winston W. Parley

Liberia's Ambassador-designate to the United Nations Sarah S. Fyneah has vowed to lobby for Liberia to become a member of the United Nations Security Council if she is confirmed by the Liberian Senate.

"Like my predecessors, I come to this very important job to defend Liberia's value and articulate its interest," she said recently when she appeared before the Senate Statutory Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Madam Fyneah was appointed recently by President George Manneh Weah as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Permanent Representative of Liberia to the United Nations and all its organs with non-resident concurrent accreditation to Brazil and Cuba.

The nominee has served as Assistant Minister and Special Assistant to three Ministers of Foreign Affairs, and also served on foreign service assignments to Freetown, Sierra Leone, Doha, Qatar, and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The nominee also served as Deputy Chief of Mission at Liberia's Embassy in Washington DC, United States of America.

The nominee also headed the mission in Ethiopia as Charge'd' Affaires, with non-resident accreditation to Kenya, Sudan, Uganda and Tanzania.

She said when confirmed, she will advise on issues of concern, work closely with other member states in demonstration of Liberia's beliefs in the values and principles of which the United Nations was established.

Ambassador-designate Fyneah further said, she stands ready to increase the country's visibility at the UN through increased participation in UN Peacekeeping activities so as to generate income for the country and individuals.

The nominee said she will also work to increase representation in UN bodies by advocating employment for Liberians.

She promised to forge alliances and lobby for investment opportunities in support of President Weah's Government's Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

"If I am fortunate to be confirmed, I stand ready to consult, advise and lobby in support of a successful mission," Madam Fyneah noted.

She pointed to the role of the United Nations to collectively build a better world by addressing and responding to shared values that promote human rights, food security, advance peace and security.

She also spoke of mitigating climate crisis among many others, saying it cannot be done alone. She noted that forging strong partnership with regional and sub-regional organizations is key to addressing and responding to these interconnected global challenges. 

