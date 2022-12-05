Liberia: 'Weah Insulting Liberians' Intelligence'

--Lewis Brown alleges

Former Information Minister Amb. Lewis Brown has accused President George Manneh Weah of allegedly insulting the intelligence of Liberian people continuously.

Speaking at the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) headquarters over the weekend, Amb. Brown alleged that President Weah continues to tell lies and deception and live a life of a celebrity at the expense of the ordinary people.

He said President Weah and his officials are using money to the detriment of the suffering Liberia people who go to bed on empty stomachs.

"The Weah administration is more corrupt, more abusive of power, and increasingly desperate to lead by the threat of violence, fear, and intimidation of perceived opponents and other Liberians," said Amb. Brown.

He claimed that President Weah has invited indiscipline in his administration through his alleged bad example, deceit, and waste of the country's resources.

Amb. Brown who supports opposition Alexander B. Cummings' presidential bid argued that President Weah is unfit to lead because he was never a leader and will never be a leader.

He noted that President Weah's one term as president is a must.

"President Weah is living in his bobbles of pretense ranging from Pastor to Musician, doing everything except being president of the country, the duty he was elected for," said Amb. Brown.

"Slums are more economically depressed and challenged under this administration," Amb. Brown added.

Mr. Brown claimed that nothing is working in the country, and the system of good democratic governance is breaking down.

Amb. Brown said Liberia is much more divided under President Weah's administration.