Liberia: MGCSP Graduates 40 Social Workers

The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection (MGCSP) has trained and graduated 40 social workers, supervisors, and caseworkers.

The graduates are trained to provide effective and quality psychosocial interventions to sexual gender-based violence (SGBV) victims/survivors in the country.

The graduation followed the development of a five-year standardized psychosocial manual to offer short-term training for social workers here.

The training was held at St. Theresa Convene on Randall Street over the weekend.

It strongly aligns with the mandate of the MGCSP to promote the development, empowerment, and protection of women, girls, and children, as well as the welfare and integration of persons living with disabilities.

The 40 social workers and paraprofessionals from the Ministry were trained to foster partnership and collaboration with key organizations and training institutions.

They include the National Social Work Board and Mother Pattern College of Health Sciences, for quality psychosocial and case management service delivery across the country in the sector.

The training will buttress the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on health, specifically Goals 5, 10, and 16 on promoting equality, peace, and justice.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the Minister of Gander Williametta Pio Saydee Tarr expressed hope that what was learned during the training will be applied in the communities.

She expressed gladness to celebrate with the graduates for their major achievement.

Minister Tarr thanked the graduates for the bold step taken, saying she hoped that they will deliver humanely to the fight against SGBV in several parts of the country.

For her part, the president of the graduating class Winifred G. B. Sipor thanked the Ministry of Gander and its supporting partners for the knowledge provided over the past four weeks.

Sipor lauded the partners and assured the MGCSP that all of what was taught will be put to practice daily at their various institutions.

The training aims to create an opportunity for the trainees to engage with policymakers and gatekeepers to educate them and raise awareness about the policy gaps in service delivery to SGBV victims.

It also aims to exchange ideas to improve the capacities of relevant actors to effectively serve the vulnerable social groups in Liberia, specifically SGBV victims.

The training was organized and coordinated by the National Social Work Board, conducted by the Mother Pattern College of Health Sciences, and supervised by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection with funding from UNFPA.