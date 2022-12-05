Nigeria: Fear Mustn't Lead Our Youths to 'Japa' - Osinbajo

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo, has urged the Nigerians youths to be hopeful, and not be pressured to leave the country out fear of the unknown.

Osinbajo made this appeal during the 2022 Service of Nine Lessons and Carols held on Sunday evening at the National Christian Centre in Abuja.

He said, "Fear of the unknown should not be allowed to lead our young people to migrate to other countries in search of greener pastures. We can make our pastures here greener again. It requires commitment and consistency.

Osinbajo, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, urged Nigerians not to exercise fear or despair over the current challenges facing the country ahead of the 2023 elections.

He expressed hope that Nigeria would overcome the difficulties as the elections and population census would be conducted peacefully without rancour.

Osinbajo urged Nigerians to change the lens through which they view the country's current predicaments and to always have positive expectations.

He said, "Your theme of this year's celebration is 'Fear Not'. This is a very important subject for everyone of us even as we approach 2023 which has been described as a year that Nigeria seems to be at a crossroad.

"We are approaching the year 2023. Yes, we are going to have elections and we are going to have a census exercise.

"All these issues come with a lot of questions, but we have an assurance from our Lord and Saviour. He will not let our hearts be troubled. We should believe in Him and believe in God," he added.