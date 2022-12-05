Ghana: Sabon Zango Community Undergo Free Breast Cancer Examination, General Health Screening

Residents of Sabon Zango, a suburb of Accra were on Saturday offered free breast cancer examination, as part of activities to create awareness and encourage early detection and prevention of diseases, especially breast cancer among women.

The resident were also screened for blood sugar, and offered pieces of advice on how to maintain good health habits to prevent diseases, as part of health promotion for the members of the community.

It was organised by Psycho-Oncology Society of Ghana in conjunction with Health Belt Foundation and Run for Cure Ghana, both non- governmental organisations in prevention health.

Letap Pharmaceuticals supported the screening with basic drugs for the residents who needed medication for their ailments.

Among the residents who took advantage of the screening was the Chief of Accra Zango, Sarki Alhaji Yahaya Hamisu Bako, who expressed appreciation to the three organisations for their support to the community.

The Founder and Executive Director of Health Belt Foundation, Ms RabiatuWatigi expressed joy to be part of this initiative, saying "we hope to keep creating awareness in our communities, as we all know early detection saves lives."

"Letap pharmaceuticals supported us with drugs for the general screening and we are very grateful, hundreds of people got screened. I entreat all to take their health seriously and take advantage of such screening exercises," Ms Watigi, a Physician Assistant said.

The President of Psycho-Oncology Society, Abdul-Rahim Salisu Ango, said it was part of the society's corporate social responsibility to create awareness in the community on breast cancer detection and prevention.

He observed that cancer patients went through trauma and psychological stress, adding that the society was formed to offer counselling service and psychotherapy to relief patients of such psychological trauma.

Mr Ango advised the resident to take good care of themselves and always seek medical checkup.