Ghana: We've Not Imposed Levies On Luxury Vehicles - GRA

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has dismissed a social media report indicating it has imposed levies on luxury vehicles.

In a statement, the GRA urged the general public to disregard the said letter, saying the contents are completely false, and as such no levies have been imposed on luxury vehicles and neither is the DVLA authorised to collect such levies, Myjoyonline.com has reported.

"The attention of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has been drawn to a purported letter from the authority being circulated on social media titled 'Implementation of Luxury Vehicle Levy'. The said letter states that the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has been authorised to collect an annual levy imposed on luxury vehicles with high engine capacities".

"GRA wishes to inform the general public that this publication was not issued by the authority and its contents are completely false. No levies have been imposed on luxury vehicles and neither is the DVLA authorised to collect such levies".

It further cautioned those spreading the false information to desist from doing so, adding, "Investigations are currently being carried out into the source of this misleading information and persons found to have deliberately fabricated and circulated this information will be sanctioned appropriately".

It advised its customers and the general public to verify information on taxes and levies or any information relating to the authority by contacting them on 0800-900-110, on info@gra.gov.gh or by WhatsApp on 0552 990 000 and 0200 631 664.