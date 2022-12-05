Ghana: More On National Farmers' Day(1)

analysis

GLLANT Ghana-ian farmers who have contributed significantly to keep the nation alive with food on the table for the ordinary Ghana-ian were last Friday honoured in their respective localities during the celebration of the 38th National Farmers' Day event held across the nation last Friday.

From the Upper East Regional capital Bolgatanga, FRANCIS DABRE DABANG reports that the Best Regional Farmer winner went to Awintuma Akande from the Bawku West District who received a certificate, knapsack, mist blower and tricycle.

The Upper East Regional Minis-ter, Stephen Yakubu, in an address called for effective collaboration between state and non-state actors to fashion the industrialisation drive under the 'One District, One Factory', 'One Village, One Dam', 'One District, One Warehouse', among other social intervention pro-grammes and policies in the Upper East Region.

Such a resilient private sector part-nership in the region, he said would help in a successful implementation of the pro-poor interventions, so as to create jobs which would conse-quently address the issue of poverty in the region.

The Regional Director for the Department of Agriculture, Alhaji Fuseini Zakaria, commended the efforts of private organisations and individuals in the region for their contributions on the value chain of various commodities, disclosing the Canadian government had provided the Ministry of Food and Agricul-ture (MoFA) with logistical support through the Modernising Agriculture in Ghana (MAG) programme, of which the Upper East Region was a beneficiary.

From the Ablekuma North Municipality in the Greater Ac-cra Region, 48-year-old Frederick Acheampong who is into livestock rearing, poultry, mango, guava and orange production was adjudged the Municipal Best Farmer.

He took home a deep freezer, wheel barrow, fertiliser and farming implements.

The Ablekuma North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Kofi Ofori speaking at the event prevailed upon the youth in particular to tap into the opportunities in agriculture by accessing their preferred flag-ship agricultural programmes at the assembly.

The MCE said agricultural ex-tension officers and other technical officers were on hand to offer the needed technical support and ser-vices to increase production.

Mr Ofori said there was the need to sustain and consolidate the gains and successes chalked in the Planting for Food and Jobs Programme by ensuring that "we accelerate agriculture production at all levels by adding value to our produce."

The Municipal Director for Agriculture, Mr Hoppeson Blewu, urged the youth to readily access the opportunities agriculture of-fered at the assembly leveraging all the flagship programmes provided by the government.

He encouraged residents to venture into backyard farming to ensure food security at home and possibly earn additional income.

SAMUEL AGBEWODE reports from Kwekue, in the Oti Region that a 51-year - old farmer, Mr Jonathan Sanja Makate from Banda in the Kra-chi-Nchumuru District of the region was adjudged the overall regional best farmer.

Seven other hardworking and dedicated farmers were also iden-tified and awarded as the best re-gional crop farmer, the best regional livestock farmer, the best regional fisher, the best regional Cocoa farmer, the most promising regional young Cocoa farmer and the most enterprising regional female Cocoa farmer.

The Regional Best Farmer received a tricycle and Mist Blower and the other award winners took home sets of protective clothing, motorised sprayers, cartons of soap, 50 flat led screen TV sets and certificates as their awards.

The Oti Regional Minister, Dr Joshua Makubu, stressed the need for the youth not to shy away from agriculture, which he said was the oldest profession that was sustained over the years, and commended farmers in the region for their hard work, and determination to ensure food security at all times.

