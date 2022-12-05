Ghana: FA Grateful to Govt, Sponsors, Others

5 December 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed gratitude to the government for its support for the preparation and participation on the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A statement from the FA, moments after Ghana's exit from the competition on Friday after a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay, also thanked Ghanaians, the football family, corporate Ghana and esteemed sponsors and supporters of the team for their unflinching, unwavering and unalloyed support for the team.

"We regret our inability to progress to the knockout phase of the competition and offer our profound apologies to the government, the people of Ghana and all stakeholders across the globe."

"We believe that valuable lessons have been learnt from our qualification and participation in the tournament and aim to continue with the positives going into the future," the statement added.

It added that the Ghana FA would in due course inform all stakeholders about further developments concerning the Black Stars.

