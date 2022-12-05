Tanzania: Dr Samia Scraps Independence Day Celebration

5 December 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has canceled celebrations to mark the country's 61 Independence Day on December 9 and directed the funds earmarked for the event to be used to construct school dormitories for kids with special needs.

A statement released by the Minister of State Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Coordination and Parliamentary Affairs), Mr George Simbachawene on Monday, said the 960m/- budget should be used to construct dormitories for eight primary schools in Tanzania.

This is not the first time the Head of State cancels Independence Day celebrations. The first time was in 2015, when the President directed the funds budgeted for the 54th anniversary be used to improve sanitation.

Simbachawene said, "the 61th anniversary will be celebrated through debates and conferences held in all the districts in the country."

"The debates and conferences will be preceded by various schedules for regional and district leaders to carry out social activities in different areas including cleaning hospitals, schools, elderly homes and groups with special needs. Therefore, this year's celebrations will not have parades and other National activities," he said

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.