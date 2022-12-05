Tanzania: Dr Samia Scraps Independence Day Celebration

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has canceled celebrations to mark the country's 61 Independence Day on December 9 and directed the funds earmarked for the event to be used to construct school dormitories for kids with special needs.

A statement released by the Minister of State Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Coordination and Parliamentary Affairs), Mr George Simbachawene on Monday, said the 960m/- budget should be used to construct dormitories for eight primary schools in Tanzania.

This is not the first time the Head of State cancels Independence Day celebrations. The first time was in 2015, when the President directed the funds budgeted for the 54th anniversary be used to improve sanitation.

Simbachawene said, "the 61th anniversary will be celebrated through debates and conferences held in all the districts in the country."

"The debates and conferences will be preceded by various schedules for regional and district leaders to carry out social activities in different areas including cleaning hospitals, schools, elderly homes and groups with special needs. Therefore, this year's celebrations will not have parades and other National activities," he said