Tanzania: Govt Keen to Promote Local Tourism

Kilimanjaro — The Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Dr Pindi Chana has said the government will continue to collaborate with various tourism stakeholders in promoting local tourism to increase the number of local tourists.

Dr Chana made the remarks during the occasion to flag off this year's climbers who have embarked on the Mount Kilimanjaro climbing trek as part of this year's 61 years of independence of Tanzania.

"Currently, only 5 per cent of local tourists visit our 22 national parks, this number is small compared to many high-profile tourist attractions found in the country, which means there needs to increase efforts to improve local tourism", she said.

Dr Chana said there will be special campaigns that will involve persuading Tanzanians to develop the habit of visiting various national parks and other tourists attraction sites found in the country during holidays, annual work leaves, or when they celebrate various family occasions including memories, a move she said would contribute the increase in local tourism.

During the event that went along with the planting of trees to commemorate the occasion, Dr Chana reiterated the government's appeal to Tanzanians to continue protecting the environment which is important in preserving the natural resources including Mount Kilimanjaro.

She hailed the team of Ambassadors representing Tanzania in various countries who participated in this year's event, led by Dr Asha-Rose Migiro, whereby she urged them to go and promote the tourist attractions found in the country to attract more tourists and investors in the tourism sector.

For his part, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) General (Rtd) George Waitara said that the number of people climbing Mount Kilimanjaro through the campaign known as Twenzetu Kileleni has continued to grow every year.

"When we started this campaign in 2008, as part of the celebration of Tanzania's Independence, the number of participants was very small, at one time it did not reach 50, but today it is encouraging that there are 200 participants," he said.

Speaking on behalf of the 11 Ambassadors who are participating in the exercise, Ambassador Dr Migiro said that the group represented their colleagues who she said are representing Tanzania in different parts of the world.

"We have conducted this exercise to support President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan in the campaign she started meant to promote Tanzania's tourism sector through the film Royal Tour Tanzania, we promise to promote Tanzania to support the President's initiative," she said.

She added, "We are also taking part in this exercise to honour our Nation's Independence Day, which is a historic event that has allowed us to bring about our development processes independently, which we have been able to do successfully within the 61 years of our Independence".