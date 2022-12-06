South Africa: NEC's Decision to Quash Phala Phala Panel Report Proves the ANC Is (Still) the Only Game in Town

5 December 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

The ANC's supremacy allows the party to retain all of the power without giving up any to other parties. And it means that any decisions about President Cyril Ramaphosa's future will come only from within the ANC.

As opposition parties prepare to argue for the impeachment of President Cyril Ramaphosa next week, the current crisis once again appears to underscore just how weak they really are. In fact, this situation proves just how little influence opposition parties have in our politics.

This is for many reasons, including the fractured nature of the opposition, and the fact the ANC still has an absolute majority in the National Assembly. But the fact remains, that until a movement or group of movements arrives that could seriously threaten the ANC at the ballot box, it is likely that the opposition will remain impotent. And that the ANC will be able to continue to behave in this fashion.

Ahead of the parliamentary debate about the Phala Phala panel report which found Ramaphosa may have seriously violated the law and the Constitution, several opposition parties have already indicated which way they will vote.

The EFF's leader, Julius Malema, said that his MPs will vote for the...

