Nigeria: Petrol Scarcity - Marketers Defy Govt, Hike Pump Price to N280/Litre

6 December 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ediri Ejoh & Obas Esiedesa

Three days after the Federal Government denied that it planned to hike the pump price of petrol, independent marketers have raised their price to N280 per litre.

Checks on petrol situations in Abuja on Saturday morning showed that while NNPC Retail stations maintained a pump price of N179 per litre, the major marketers dispensed at N180 per litre.

With most filling stations shut down due to lack of supply, long queues were noticed at the stations selling between N179 to N190 per litre.

The government through the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, had in a statement disclosed that there was no plan to hike the price of petrol.

The agency which insisted that the country had 34 days of sufficiency in stock, however, failed to state what the current government-approved price is.

Speaking to Vanguard, the Public Relations Officer of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Chinedu Ukadike attributed the hike in the price of the product to the increase in the cost of purchasing it at the privately owned depots.

However, checks in Lagos indicated that the product was sold at between N250 and 280 per liter, while hawkers of the product continue to sell between N300 and N400 per liter.

Commenting on the development, the National President of IPMAN, Chinedu Okoronkwo, said the non-functional tank farms across the country continue to impact on distribution.

He said: "The major area that affects us as Independent marketers is distribution. We have made several presentations. Before now, we had depots, I mean land depots, both in Kano, Maiduguri, Makurdi, Port- Harcourt, Aba, Enugu, and the rest. Some of these depots have not been dispensing products for some time now, due mainly to pipeline vandalism."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.