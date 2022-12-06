Gambia: Kombo East, Brufut Share Plunder in Super Nawetan Starter

Kombo East and Brufut on Saturday shared spoils in the 2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) super 'nawetan' zonal football competition following their 1-1 draw in their opening match played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini-Stadium.

The Kombo East boys made an astonishing start to the match and crafted numerous goal-scoring opportunities but failed to capitalise on them.

Brufut, who were unable to contain Kombo East, created a few goal-scoring chances but failed to materialise on them thus the first half ended goalless.

Upon resumption of the match, the Brufut boys regrouped themselves and dominated the match, creating several goal-scoring opportunities.

Winger Etinne Jatta gave Brufut the lead in the 48th minute of the match after capitalising on Kombo East net-minder Maja Cabo's blunder.

Kombo East reacted for an equaliser and levelled matters through talisman Ousman Sanno in the 72nd minute of the match from a brilliant finish thus the match ended 1-1.

Brufut finished the match with ten men after defender Yaya Jatta was sent off in the dying minute of the match for tackling Kombo East's talisman Ousman Sanno from behind.

Kombo East and Brufut will battle to win their remaining group matches to navigate to the quarterfinals of the 2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) super nawetan zonal football championship.

It would be recalled that Kombo East thumped Brufut 2-0 in the quarterfinal match of the 2019 super nawetan zonal football competition.