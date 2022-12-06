Ghana: Assistant Commissioner of Immigration Crowned Overall Best Farmer for Ga Central

Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI), Mr Shadrack Azangweo, on Friday emerged the overall Best Farmer for the Ga Central Municipality at the Farmers' Day held at Ayaa, a suburb of the Municipality, a statement on the award from the Ghana Immigration Service copied the Ghanaian Timessaid.

ACI Azangweo, owner of Apple Jack Farms, took home a chest freezer, wheelbarrow, knapsack, cutlasses, Wellington boots and wire mesh as his award.

Other award winners are None Mills farms (Best Agriculture Farmer); Just Like Home farms (Best Woman Farmer); Oye Farms (Best Crop Farmer).

The rest are Onyamena ay3 Group (Best Organised group); Anwaah farms (Best Livestock farmer); Abulious Farms (Best Youth Farmer) and FaustinaAkpoh (Best Agriculture worker).

Winners of the other categories took home various souvenirs for distinguishing themselves in their respective fields.

The theme for this year's 38th National Farmer's Day Celebration was, "Accelerating Agricultural Development through value addition."

In an address, Mr Bashiru Mohammed Kamara, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ga Central, said the Assembly, through community engagements had taken note of the interest expressed by some community members towards farming and were assisting such people.

However, he said there was a general low interest towards agriculture amongst the residents which the assembly was addressing through intensification of education on the importance of Agriculture.

He said it was the vision of the Municipal Assembly to make the area a fish producing community soon.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The MCE encouraged citizens, especially the youth, to embrace and take advantage of all initiatives of the government towards improving Agriculture.

He urged farmers to add value to their products to make more revenue.

For his part, ACI Azangweo encouraged the Municipal Assembly to promote farming by forming Agriculture clubs in schools and regular farm visits.

He urged parents to expose children to tasks at home that would stir up an interest in them for farming.

ACI Azangweo advised agriculture officers to bring farmers together to tap into each other's strengths and create opportunities to mitigate the risks of farming.

He urged citizens to embrace backyard farming, adding that, it was the "surest way of controlling what they eat."