Ghana: World Disability Day Marked With Fun Games

5 December 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Dzorwulu Special School in Accra on Saturday hosted fun games to mark this year's World Disability Day observed on December 3.

The event brought together three different teams with unique disability and engaged in football games in a round robin format in an atmosphere of fun.

The teams included a professional deaf football team, the Ayawaso Celebral Palsy team and a team from the host school (Special Olympics).

Mr Emmanuel Akpabli, the President of the Ayawaso team who organized the event with support from the Dzorwulu Special School said the event was held to commemorate the day set aside to celebrate people with disabilities.

Speaking to the Times Sports, Mr Akpabli said it was important to observe such occasions, adding that, "we must let them feel that sense of belonging and get them to also appreciate the power of sports to improve their conditions.

Mr Winfred Chartey Annan, Head of the Technical Directorate of the Ghana Deaf Football Association (GDFA) commended the organisers for putting up the event and hoped that it remains an annual feature.

He said the disability community in Ghana has strong ties with the Head of Disability of English Premier League outfit, Everton, Mr Steve Johnson who has shown keen interest in Ghana's activities.

"Mr Johnson has been of tremendous help to us. He has enlightened us about the day (World Disability Day) and the need to celebrate the disabled in the society."

