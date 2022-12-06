Liberia: Ex-President Sirleaf Appears On Global Stage Amid Swirling Rumors of Her Death

Monrovia — Amid whirling death rumors, former Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf has appeared on the Global Stage for the very first time.

Rumors of the erstwhile Liberian President have been trending on social media and street corners in Liberia with mixed reactions.

But the awards winning Liberian former head of state has since dismissed the rumors following her recent appearance at a global summit in the United States of America

The conference, which was hosted by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, brought together hundreds of women leaders from December 1-2 at the Clinton Presidential Center in Arkansas, and focused on women's rights.

An exhibition was held following the conference in honor of Madam Sirleaf, where she was seen moving healthily and having interactions with some attendees of the event, thus cooling anxieties in Liberia.

It is a moment many Liberians, particularly those who didn't believe her death news have been anticipating.

Few months ago, ex-President Sirleaf announced that she was slowing down on all functions at home and abroad to repair a broken nerve, a surgery she has since recovered from.

After leaving the Presidency in 2018, Madam Sirleaf has been preoccupied with a galore of international assignments including Covid-19 increased responsibilities with the World Health Organization and the Executive Office of the United Nations Secretary General.

Before returning to Liberia for the Christmas holiday, she is expected in Washington DC at the call of President Joe Biden and in Arkansas with Hilary Clinton.