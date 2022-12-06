Nigeria: Buhari Urges Nigerian Army to Remain Apolitical

President Muhammadu has urged the Nigerian Army to remain apolitical and committed to the discharge of their constitutional duties in line with global best practices.

The president made the remarks while declaring open the 2022 Chief of Army Staff annual conference held at international conference center Kasarawa, Sokoto state.

He said his administration has maintained a robust policy in the modernization of Nigerian Army and other armed forces for improve capacity as well as competence in the discharge of their constitutional roles.

He assured that, the provision of Nigerian Army aviation and security to Nigerians would continue to receive his administrations premium attention.

The president also expressed hope that the theme of the COAS annual conference, would addressed it's desired objectives.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chief of Army Staff, Liutenant General Farouk Yahaya said during the year under review, Nigerian Army made a remarkable progress with the support of the Nigerian political leaders, corporate heads and indeed other Nigerians.

He said the training execise conducted by the Nigerian Army in conjunction with other foreign troops has continued to sharpen the skills of Nigerian troops in weapons handling and practices, adding that, the performance of personnel who participated in the training execise has adequately improved.

He informed the president of the Nigerian Army vision to actualize Nigerian Army Aviation which he said if becomes fully operational would provide numerous roles that includes, rapid deployment of troops, prompt evacuation of casualties and prompt delivery of logistics and supplies among others. .

Sokoto State Governor Àminu Waziri Tambuwal in his address at the conference expressed hope that, the outcome of the conference would positively impact on numerous operations and activities of the Nigerian Army across the country.