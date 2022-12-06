Nigeria: 130 OAU Graduating Students Bag First Class

OAU is also awarding 61 Doctors of Philosophy (PhD), 403 Professional Masters and 200 Masters with Research Thesis

No fewer than 130 out of 5,852 graduating students of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife will bag first class Bachelor degrees while 1,323 and 1,991 others will receive Second Class Upper and Second Class Lower degrees respectively.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Simeon Bamire, disclosed this on Monday at a press conference on the 2022 convocation ceremony of the institution.

"For this year's convocation, we have a total number of 5,852 graduands. In Bachelor Degrees, classified, we have One hundred and Thirty (130) in First Class (Honours), while One Thousand, Three Hundred and Twenty Three (1,323) made 2nd class (Honours, Upper Division)," he said.

"In the 2nd class (Honours, Lower division) we have One Thousand Nine Hundred and Ninety-one (1,991) graduates and in the 3rd class (Honours) category, we have 636 while 34 graduands are in the pass category. In all, we have 4,114 graduands in this Bachelor degrees, classified," he added.

"However, in the Bachelor degrees, unclassified, which comprises graduands from the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, Faculty of Clinical Sciences and, of course, Faculty of Dentistry. Even graduands from our centre for Distance Learning also falls within this category," the VC noted.

"In this group, we have seven graduands who have Pass with Honours, while 28 fall within Pass with Distinction. 444 made it under Pass with Credit and 486 are with Pass. This makes us to have 965 under this unclassified category."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Bamire said the university is also awarding 61 Doctors of Philosophy (PhD), 403 Professional Masters and 200 Masters with Research Thesis

"For the postgraduate graduands, we have 17 under postgraduate Diploma, 403 under Professional Masters and 200 under Master with Research Thesis. While we have 20 under Masters of Philosophy, the total number of our Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) graduands is 61. In all, we have 712 graduands under this category," he said.

"May I also inform you that non-degree Diplomas in the Faculty of Administration, Faculty of Arts and Faculty of Education, are as follows; We have 2 with Distinction, 25 with upper credit and 34 with lower credit."

The vice-chancellor commended the leadership of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for suspending its industrial action.

He said the decision to hold the 2022 convocation was sequel to the approval of results by the university Senate.