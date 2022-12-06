Nigeria: Police Place N2.5million Bounty On Attackers of INEC Office in Ogun State

Arsonists attacked the INEC office in Abeokuta last month

The police have offered N2.5 million as reward for information leading to the arrest of those who set fire to an office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abeokuta, Ogun State, last month.

Police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, announced the offer in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Oyeyemi recalled that the arsonists sneaked into the facility at night, threw loaves of bread soaked in petrol into different parts of the building and set it on fire.

"Following the recent attack on INEC office at Iyana Mortuary area of Abeokuta South Local Government Area of Ogun State, the Ogun State Police Command has placed a bounty of N2.5 million as a reward for anybody with useful information that can lead to the arrest of those behind the dastardly act," Mr Oyeyemi said.

"The Abeokuta South office of Independent National Electoral Commission, was on the 10th of November 2022, set ablazed by hoodlums, who sneaked into the premises in the dead of the night with loaves of bread soaked in petrol, which they threw into different parts of the building and set it on fire," he recalled.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Lanre Bankole, has directed the State Criminal Investigation Departments of the Command to investigate the incident and bring the arsonists to justice.

"In furtherance to the directive to get to the root of the matter, and bring the perpetrators to justice the command has resolved to reward anybody with credible information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators with the sum of N2.5 million," Mr Oyeyemi said.

"In view of this, any member of the public with useful information that will assist the command should come forward, and be rest assured that such information will be treated with utmost confidentiality," the police spokesperson, added.