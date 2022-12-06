Nigeria: Buhari Nominates Adamu, Ahmad CBN Deputy Governors

6 December 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Umoru, Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate, seeking the screening and subsequent confirmation of the former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Director, Human Resources, Edward Adamu, for the position of Deputy Governor of the nation's apex bank.

According to the letter, read on Tuesday during plenary by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, the nomination of Adamu is for the second and last time in office.

President Buhari has also written the Senate, asking for the screening and confirmation of the CBN Deputy Governor, Mrs Aisha Ndanusa Ahmad for the second and last time in that position.

According to the President, the communication was in line with the provisions of Section 8(1) (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) (Establishment) Act 2007.

Also, President Buhari has written the Senate, seeking for the screening and subsequent confirmation of Ambassador Ayuba Ngbako from the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, as member of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC.

President Buhari has also forwarded the 2023 Statutory budget proposals of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to the Senate for consideration and approval.

Buhari, according to the President of the Senate, sent the proposal pursuant to section 121 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, the Federal Capital Territory 2023 Statutory budget proposal for the kind consideration of the Senate.

