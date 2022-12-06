Gambia: Ambassador Bah Meets Gambian Community Leaders in New York

Washington, D.C. 2 December, 2022: The Ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia to the United States of America, His Excellency Momodou Lamin Bah, addressed an audience of Gambian community leaders at a ceremony held at the Islamic Cultural Centre in New York.

Accompanied by the Deputy Head of Mission, Mr. Mustapha Sosseh, the Ambassador was received at the Islamic Cultural Centre by the Permanent Representative and Ambassador of The Gambia to the United Nations, His Excellency Lamin B. Dibba, the Deputy Head of Mission, Ambassador Lamin Faati, Counsellor Amadou Jaiteh, imam Conteh and community leaders.

Addressing the community gathering, Ambassador Bah extended warm greetings from His Excellency the President, Adama Barrow to the entire Gambian community in New York and across the United States of America. He commended community leaders for the reception accorded to his delegation and assured them of the continued collaboration and commitment of the Government through the Embassy in Washington, D.C. in addressing issues that affect the interest of Gambians in the U.S.

He informed the community that a strategy is in the offing designed to further engage and exploit talents of Gambian diaspora which he described as the crucial Eight Region of The Gambia.

New York has a higher concentration of Gambian immigrants than any city in the U.S. Ambassador Bah expressed his delight to learn about their positive impact within the community. He said the Embassy would establish links with Gambians in order to see how it can develop a database of Gambians which would be used to identify talents.

The Ambassador and Permanent Representative of The Gambia to the United Nations, Lamin B. Dibba, welcomed Ambassador Bah and delegation to New York and to the United States. He said he is pretty new in New York, adding that "a guest in the morning can host a guest in the evening." He described Ambassador Bah as a man of impeccable character with a wealth of experience. He used the opportunity to return gratitude to President Barrow for making such a right appointment.

Community leaders spoke and pledged their support for the work of the Ambassador. They pledged that together with the Ambassador, they would work to advance the interest of the Gambia in the US.

The Ambassador also visited the Permanent Mission to the United Nations where he held a brief meeting with the staff. The meeting was meant to enhance collaboration between the two Diplomatic missions in better serving the interest of the Gambian community in the U.S.

After the Ambassador is settled, he will create an opportunity to meet with Gambians across the United States of America.