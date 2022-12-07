Cameroon: Eto'o Apologises for Violent Conduct

6 December 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Eto'o, in a statement issued on Tuesday, admits he could have done better even in the face of provocation.

Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto'o has issued an apology for his "violent altercation" at the ongoing 2022 World Cup with a young man, identified as an Algerian Youtuber

In a now-viral video, the 41-year-old, who is in Qatar as a World Cup legacy ambassador, was filmed attacking the Algerian who appeared to have verbally assaulted the former African Footballer of the Year.

Eto'o has been widely condemned for his action and the former Barcelona star in a statement issued on Tuesday also admitted he could have done better even in the face of provocation.

While apologising and taking responsibility for his action, Eto'o also enjoined the Algerian authorities to put an end to the bad blood their World Cup miss has generated.

Cameroon beat Algeria to a spot in the World Cup via the away goals rule.

pic.twitter.com/ErqVrwsxi5-- Samuel Eto'o (@SamuelEtoo) December 6, 2022

Read the full statement here:

"On last 5 December, after the Brazil-South Korea match, I had a violent altercation with a person who was probably an Algerian supporter.

"I would like to apologise for losing my temper and reacting in a way that does not match my personality. I apologise to the public for this unfortunate incident.

"I pledge to continue to resist the relentless provocation and daily harassment of some Algerian supporters. Indeed, since the Cameroon-Algeria match on 29 March in Blida, I have been the target of insults and allegations of cheating without any evidence.

"During this World Cup, Cameroonian fans have been harassed and pestered by Algerians on the same subject. I would like to mention that the scenario of Algeria's defeat was cruel but perfectly in line with the rules and ethics of our sport.

"All the appeals made by the Algerian Football Federation to the competent jurisdictions have been rejected. I, therefore, call on the Algerian authorities and Federation to take their responsibilities to put an end to this unhealthy climate before a more serious tragedy occurs.

"To Fennecs' fans, I wish that they find peace and manage to overcome the disappointment of a painful defeat, now behind us."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.