Cameroon: Eto'o Apologises for Violent Conduct

Eto'o, in a statement issued on Tuesday, admits he could have done better even in the face of provocation.

Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto'o has issued an apology for his "violent altercation" at the ongoing 2022 World Cup with a young man, identified as an Algerian Youtuber

In a now-viral video, the 41-year-old, who is in Qatar as a World Cup legacy ambassador, was filmed attacking the Algerian who appeared to have verbally assaulted the former African Footballer of the Year.

Eto'o has been widely condemned for his action and the former Barcelona star in a statement issued on Tuesday also admitted he could have done better even in the face of provocation.

While apologising and taking responsibility for his action, Eto'o also enjoined the Algerian authorities to put an end to the bad blood their World Cup miss has generated.

Cameroon beat Algeria to a spot in the World Cup via the away goals rule.

Read the full statement here:

"On last 5 December, after the Brazil-South Korea match, I had a violent altercation with a person who was probably an Algerian supporter.

"I would like to apologise for losing my temper and reacting in a way that does not match my personality. I apologise to the public for this unfortunate incident.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I pledge to continue to resist the relentless provocation and daily harassment of some Algerian supporters. Indeed, since the Cameroon-Algeria match on 29 March in Blida, I have been the target of insults and allegations of cheating without any evidence.

"During this World Cup, Cameroonian fans have been harassed and pestered by Algerians on the same subject. I would like to mention that the scenario of Algeria's defeat was cruel but perfectly in line with the rules and ethics of our sport.

"All the appeals made by the Algerian Football Federation to the competent jurisdictions have been rejected. I, therefore, call on the Algerian authorities and Federation to take their responsibilities to put an end to this unhealthy climate before a more serious tragedy occurs.

"To Fennecs' fans, I wish that they find peace and manage to overcome the disappointment of a painful defeat, now behind us."