Ghana: Roller Sports Ghana Boss Appeals to MoYs, NSA for Assistance

6 December 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Benjamin Arcton-Tettey

The President of the Federation of Roller Sports Ghana, Mr Gameli Johnson Kportufe, has lamented the lack of financial support for six athletes ahead of the Africa Skate Games to be held in Cairo, Egypt this month.

The tournament also serves as a platform for the athletes to qualify for the Olympic Games in 2024.

In a chat with the Times Sports, Mr Kportufe said that although it had been able to provide and satisfy every documental requested by the National Sports Authority (NSA), it was yet to obtain an endorsement by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif.

According to him, the Federation faced a possibility of a ban from the World Skate Africa (WSA) due to its failure to partake in the tournament on three consecutive occasions due to lack of funds.

"Due to lack of funds to mobilise athletes to previous African Championships, the Federation stands to be banned by the World Skate Africa due to failure to partake in three consecutive African Championships as mandated by the body," he said.

Mr Kportufe, who doubled as the Secretary General of West Africa Skate Union (WASU) said it has become very challenging maintaining the image of the Ghanaian skate community.

He appealed to the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and the NSA to make funding available for the athletes and the technical team to participate in the tournament.

Mr Kportufe also called for support from relevant stakeholders to enable the athletes represent the country both on the Africa and World stage.

