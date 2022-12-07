Ghana: Street Academy to Hold Annual Dinner

6 December 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Nartey

The Street Academy, a sports and culture non-governmental organization, will hold its annual special dinner on Saturday, December 10 at the Arts Centre in Accra.

The event which marks the 25th edition will see over 100 students from various public schools in attendance.

According to the Director of Street Academy, Ataa Lartey, it forms part of their social corporate responsibility.

"It is getting to Christmas and the mood is everywhere. This event seeks to put smiles on the faces of the underprivileged children. We, as a child right organization, have the responsibility to host the children and make them feel part of the festivity," he said.

Mr. Lartey disclosed that a number of corporate bodies are sponsoring Saturday's event and all necessary arrangements have been put in place.

He announced that the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Madam Lariba Zuweira Abudu will grace the occasion as Guest of Honor.

Also expected to attend is Abraham Mensah, boxer and bronze medalist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

