Ghana: Huawei Ghana Trains 500 Traders in Financial Technology

Huawei Ghana as part of its 2022 Women in Tech programme, has equipped 500 traders in a Financial Technology workshop to bring them up to speed with advanced technologies and enable them to transform their businesses digitally to suit current market trends.

The training which was focused on helping female entrepreneurs and traders adopt technology in their businesses and career also sought to provide the platform to motivate and mentor them to advance their digital skills capacity.

This year's training in partnership with the Rebecca Foundation benefitted traders at Bantama, Nhyiaeso, Tepa, Anyinam, Nkwawkwa, Amasaman, AnyaaSowutwom, Dome Kwabenya, Okaikwei South and Bortianor.

As part of the Financial Technology training, traders across 10 districts were taken through courses in areas of Digital Payments Systems, Digital Marketing, Cyber Security and Privacy Protection.

Speaking during the training, the Minister for Works and Housing Francis Asenso-Boakye, also thanked Huawei and the Rebecca Foundation for engaging traders in the Bantama Constituency.

The initiative, according to him, would help boost the digital literacy of beneficiaries and give them the opportunity to actively participate and realise the benefits of the digital economy.

"As a member of parliament, I remain committed to such partnerships aimed at equipping and empowering more females in Bantama with the needed skills to take up active roles in the technology ecosystem."

The District Chief Executive for Anyinam, Kwabena Panin Nkansah commended Huawei for involving traders in the Eastern region in the training.

He encouraged the traders to take the training seriously as it would go a long way to improve their digital skills capacity, enhance their innovative capabilities and position them advantageously amidst fierce competition in the trading sector.

Mr Akwesi Owusu Afrifa, Member of Parliament for the Ga West Municipality also applauded Huawei for the training and entreated the beneficiaries to take full advantage of the opportunity to increase the visibility of their business and build strong networks.

"Through this training, you can strengthen your online commerce prospects, build strong networks and expand your business at the comfort of your home. As a result, I would entreat you to learn from the experts present here and take the training seriously."

The Director of Government and Public Affairs at Huawei Ghana, Mrs Jenny Zhou said the Women in Tech initiative, comes as part of Huawei's effort to contribute its quota towards the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development (UN SDG) Goal 5, which focuses on achieving gender equality by empowering more women and girls.

So far, about 25,000 females have benefited from the training this year bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 75,000 in a space of two years.