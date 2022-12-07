Kenya: President Ruto Urges 20 New High Court Judges to Serve Country With Diligence

Nairobi — President William Ruto has challenged the 20 newly appointed High Court judges to serve the people of Kenya with unfailing integrity and commitment.

The President, who spoke State House, Nairobi during the swearing-in of the judges, called on the judicial officers to apply the law with equity as enshrined in the Constitution.

Ruto further stated that serving in a state office is a demanding undertaking underwritten by high public expectations.

Patricia Nyaundi, Diana Kavedza, Sophie Chirchir and Mwaisha Said are among the judges who took their oaths of office.

The Judicial Service Commission said they picked them based on merit, gender, regional balance and affirmative action.