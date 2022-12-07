Kenya: Mixed Reactions as Karen Hospital Charges Between Sh40,000 and 50,000 for Circumcision

Nairobi — Do you intend to circumcise your son? If the Karen Hospital is your preferred facility, you will be required to cough between Sh40,000 and Sh50,000 for the procedure.

According to an advertisement published on the hospital's Twitter account, circumcision under local anaesthesia will cost Sh 40,000, while the procedure under general anaesthesia will go for Sh50,000.

The facility explained that the charges are exclusive of the doctors' consultations and procedures carried out before and after surgery, bed charges incurred for an overnight stay, and discharge supplements.

"Call us today on 0726 222 002 to book your circumcision appointment. Our Resident Surgeon, Dr. Lance Mayabi, is ready to receive you and walk the journey with you," read a statement posted by the health facility.

The Karen Hospital is a 102-bed multispecialty Hospital located in Karen.

In some facilities, it costs as low as Sh 500 for one to undergo the procedure while in some instances if done traditionally, the procedure is free.

The advert has elicited mixed reactions from a section of Kenyans labeling the charges as "highly exaggerated and exploitative" while others have defended it arguing the hospital has its own target market.

Here are some of the reactions from Kenyans to the cost of circumcision at the Karen Hospital;