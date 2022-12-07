Central Africa: Angolan President Discusses DRC Situation With Burundi Counterpart

Luanda — Angolan Head of State João Lourenço Tuesday afternoon held phone conversation with the Burundian counterpart, Évariste Ndayishimiye, as part of Luanda-Nairobi coordination process.

The process is linked to the security situation prevailing in the eastern region of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), according to the Presidency Facebook page.

The source added that the two heads of State focused on the need to implement the Luanda communiqué, which calls for a cease-fire in that region of DRC.

DRC and Rwanda tension flared in recent months after fighting resumed last March between the DRC army and the M23 rebel movement.

Luanda and Nairobi processes are recognised at the levels of the region and UN Security Council as being political, diplomatic and military nature aimed to resolve the conflict on the DRC and Rwanda border.

Angola chairs the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) and has stepping up effort to promote peace in the region.

The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, has been mandated by the African Union to mediate the conflict.