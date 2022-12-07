Gambia: GRA €2 Million On Domestic Revenue Mobilisation Training Underway

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) on Monday started a 5-day intensive training for its staff under the Domestic Revenue Mobilisation project.

The project is funded by the French Agency for Development (AFD) in 2021 at a tune of 2 million Euros. The five days convergence is meant to train the Project Management Team of the Domestic Revenue Mobilisation (DRM) on project Management.

Their work over the next two years is expected to assist the Authority to reach the goals set on GRA's Corporate Strategic Plan 2020-2024.

The training is one of the first and is expected to sharpen the knowledge and skills of participants to effectively implement projects with particular focus on the French Agency for Development (AFD) and DRM Project

The project would specifically focus on reform initiatives that contribute to enhancing domestic resource mobilisation such as compliance improvement programmes, taxpayer education initiative, strengthening of the revenue laws, activities aimed at increasing transparency and fairness of the revenue collecting system, building of staff capacities, and improving revenue administration.

The project is also aimed at helping the Authority meet all the conditions precedent to the first disbursement of 1 million Euros by AFD which effectively led to the commencement of the project.

Declaring the training open, GRA Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe, assured AFD and the government about GRA's commitment to realise the objectives of the DRM project which he said is in line with the GRA's corporate strategic plan.

"I want to use this opportunity to thank the French government through the French Agency for Development (AFD) for their approval of the grant to support the Authority's Domestic Resource Mobilisation efforts."

"This laudable gesture by the French Government through AFD is expected to enhance revenue collection by GRA that will support the government's development programmes."

He also expressed hope and belief that the training would equip the project management team with real life examples of project implementation.