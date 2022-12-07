Gambia: Kiang Jali, Kantong Kunda Communities Benefit From Nafa Cash Transfer

Communities of Jali and Kantong Kunda in Kiang recently benefitted from the Nafa cash transfer that is being jointly implemented by the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA), Directorate of Social Welfare and Department of Community Development.

The cash transfer is being rolled out by the World Bank at the tune of US$30 million and an additional US$1 million support from The Gambia government to assist the 20 poorest districts of The Gambia. The beneficiaries each receive D3, 000 every two months. This project is expected to last 18 months.

Fabakary Bass, Nutrition Field Coordinator for NaNA, underscored the significance of the programme in view of the fact that a lot of people live below the poverty line and as a result, some go to bed without having the required three meals per-day.

"So, helping them to be able to provide three daily meals and save some cash will help to uplift them from their poverty. The project is intervening in 20 different districts and this is because of the amount allocated for the programme. We could have intervened in the whole country if we had gotten more," he said.

Quizzed as to whether NaNA has any plan to expand the project to the urban areas where poverty is believed to be increasing, he stated that the poverty assessment and social registry was done throughout the whole country, and that there is data for all the poor people in the country, including those in the urban area.

Bass, however, continued that if there is another support NaNA would surely intervene in the urban area.

"We educate the beneficiaries on Social and Behavioral Change Communication of how they can use the money given to them and as well have a sustainability plan. This will include some of them buying small ruminants so that it can continue to generate income after the project." he stated.

Ma Binta Ceesay, a beneficiary from Kantong Kunda said it is her third time receiving the cash support and it has been helpful to her and her family.

"We have been saving some and now being able to buy a goat. The goat has delivered and it will generate our income. We also buy foodstuffs and we are now able to change our diet daily," Mrs. Ceesay stated.

Alima Sura, another beneficiary from Kantong Kunda expressed delight about the project, saying she left her children at home waiting.

"Even today, we are thinking of how to buy a bag of rice. My children were delighted that I was coming to collect the money. This is my first time receiving the cash and I am given D9, 000, covering three time payments of six months."