Gambia: Juventus Clinch Sesdo League Trophy

Juventus FC over the weekend clinched the 2022 Africell sponsored-Serrekunda East Sports Development Organisation (SESDO) 'nawettan' league trophy following their 10-9 marathon post-match penalty shootouts win over Nguma FC after regulation time failed to produce a winner in a final played at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium.

Both sides made a promising start to the match and launched several goal-scoring attempts but failed to capitalize on them; thus the match ended goalless.

This pushed the match into post-match penalty shootouts, which ended 10-9 in favour of Juventus FC.

As champions, JuventusFC went home with a giant trophy and a cash prize of D70, 000, while Nguma received D50, 000 as the runners-up.

Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, assistant coach of Juventus FC, Foday Jarjusey, expressed delight for clinching the league trophy, saying it was a very difficult game.

"Nguma is a physical team and they have tall players and made things difficult for us especially during the first half," coach Jarjusey said.

Jarjusey thanked their fans for supporting team since the beginning of the nawettan.

Head coach of Nguma FC, Ebrima Cham, said they were just unlucky to win the match, adding they won most of their matches on penalties.

The final was attended by minister of Youth and Sports Bakary Y. Badjie several profound dignitaries.