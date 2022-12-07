Gambia: GAMCOTRAP Supports CRR Communities With Surveillance System to Fight FGM

7 December 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Ousman Jallow

The Gambia Committee on Traditional Practices (GAMCOTRAP) has established surveillance system in communities in Central River Region (CRR) designed to end Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), Gender Based Violence (GBV) and other forms of traditional practises affecting the wellbeing of women and children, particularly the girl child in the region.

The move comes as GAMCOTRAP in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Ministry of Women and Children Affairs with funding from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) recently held a meeting at Kaur Janneh Kunda in CRR North.

At the forum, Musa Jallow, team leader in deputising for GAMCOTRAP executive director, reminded that the surveillance systems would serve as monitoring mechanisms regarding gains made throughout their advocacy in the region.

He therefore called on all to abide by laws governing FGM, GBV and child marriage in the country, further challenging stakeholders to increase their advocacy by reaching out to the hard to reach areas, especially border communities.

Jallow equally urged participants to utilise the knowledge gained by living up to expectations so as to help achieve their objective of totally eradicating FGM, GBV and other forms of traditional practises affecting the wellbeing of women and children in the country.

Nana Stevens, a GAMCOTRAP team member, said FGM is not a religious obligation. Rather it violates the right of the child and also affect the health of women and children.

She therefore called on all especially those who practice it to immediately desist from it and serve as role models in the eradication of those traditional practises affecting women and children.

Participants at the forum commended the organisers and other stakeholders for the knowledge gained, further assuring that they would share the knowledge with colleagues in their respective communities.

Fulbe Africa to stage 10th Int'l Cultural Fest

Kiang Jali, Kantong Kunda communities benefit from Nafa cash transfer

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.