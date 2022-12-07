Gambia: Soldier Hospitalised After Reportedly Beaten By Robbers

Police in Farafenni in the North Bank Region (NBR) have arrested and detained two men believed to be robbers for reportedly beating a soldier (name withheld) whom they attempted to rob, The Point has been reliably informed.

An anonymous source confirmed the development, saying: "The soldier was seriously beaten by the robbers who attempted to rob him."

"They attempted to rob him but he resisted and stood against them. Unfortunately, he was overpowered and beaten. He sustained injuries and he was taken to Farafenni Hospital where he was hospitalised."

Major Lamin Sanyang, the spokesperson of The Gambia Armed Forces who was contacted for comments, confirmed the incident, adding that the boys were later arrested and handed over to the police for further investigation.

PRO Sanyang added: "Yes it is true that the soldier sustained some injuries. He was hospitalised at the Farafenni General Hospital for sustaining minor injuries but later got discharged," PRO Sanyang confirmed.