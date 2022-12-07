Gambian Rotarians Donate Items Worth D478k to Flood Victims

Rotary International- Gambia Chapter has donated assorted items worth four hundred and seventy-eight thousand, eight hundred and seventy-five dalasis (D478.875.00) to flood victims in the country.

The presentation was held recently at State House Grounds.

Receiving the items, His Excellency Badara A. Joof, vice president of The Gambia, while expressing appreciation for the gesture on behalf of the Gambian leader, government and flood victims, thanked the Rotary International in general and the Gambian chapter, for the timely donation.

VP Joof acknowledged that Rotarians have been active in many fields of development such as education sector, health and disaster response among a host of others.

This, he said, is in the spirit of moral conscience and realising the fact that there is always the need to help the needy.

"Rotarians have always been there for not only the people of this country, but the needy people of the world."

VP Joof reminded that government cannot do it alone, thus the need for partnership from all corners, especially Rotary clubs to achieve their desire goals.

For his part, Sunny Akuopha, Regional Director General on behalf of Rotary International, explained that disaster Relief is part of Rotary programmes to aid countries, in areas that have disaster like floods.

This year, he added, they have three countries in their district namely Mali, The Gambia and Sierra Leone that have had similar problems.

"So, the same amount was shared to two or three countries. So, I'm very pleased to be here to witness."

DG Sunny Akoupha used the forum to extend a goodwill message from the international president, Jennifer Jones to VP Joof.

According to Mr Akoupha, Jennifer Jones was the first woman in the history of Rotary since 1905.

"To the president, she gave us the spanner for this year, imagine rotary with our seven areas of focus."

Also speaking, Lamin Camara, National Coordinator for Rotary International- The Gambia said that Rotary International has a population of 1.4 million worldwide, and they have almost 80,000 clubs worldwide.

Camara indicated that in the sub region they have almost 2100 Rotarians on the whole and their areas of focus basically is to improve the life of people, which are almost into seven areas of focus.

"As relief is very eminent and part of it is not a man-made disaster is godly, you know so we have no doubt that we will continue to support the Gambia government."

Adelle Sock, a Rotarian said their motto is service above self. "And you know about that from going way back to teacher days, union days, and now you're still doing service to the government and out from your very busy schedule to receive these items from us."

Sanna Dahaba, Executive Director of NDMA, thanked the Rotary Club on behalf of the flood victims.

"We are all aware that in any disaster situation, government is the primary duty bearer, but Rotarians can come and supplement and government's effort."

Dahaba assured that the assorted items would no doubt put a smile in the faces of the flood victims.

"We all know the trend of climatic disaster around the world. And Gambia is no exception. This year alone, we had 56,000 victims, most of which are women, because in any disaster situation, women and children are the most vulnerable."

The donated items include; 64 packs 6ft corrugate; 10 packs cap nails, 4-3' nails; 50 pack (12) spoons, 50 -Vacum flasks 1.8C, 50- Plastic cups; 50- Plastic buckets; 50-Plastic craft; 50- Knives; 50- Tea Cups; 50- 'Satala'/ plastic kettle; 50- bags of rice; 25-bags of sugar and 45-bags of 10kg used cloths.