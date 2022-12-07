Gambia: Barrow, Darboe Play Diplomacy As They Shake Hands At Peace Confab

Long-time political allies, President Adama Barrow and his ex-political godfather Lawyer Ousainou Darboe yesterday played diplomacy as they shook hands during the African Ulamas and Religious Affairs Ministers' conference held in The Gambia.

The conference is designed to promote peace and harmony amongst Muslim leaders, African governments, political actors and religious leaders.

The gesture was welcomed by many Gambians who took to the socio media to express their delight and hope for further collaboration in the interest of national peace and development.

President Barrow, who called Lawyer Darboe, the party leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP), as his political godfather before their misunderstanding and separation, was a strong UDP militant who then held a position at the executive level.

In 2016, Barrow was chosen as the leader of the UDP, and then eventually elected flagbearer of the Coalition in an election that ousted Yahya Jammeh, while Mr. Darboe was serving his jail term under the then dictator Yahya Jammeh.

In the Coalition government, Lawyer Darboe was first appointed as Foreign Minister and then vice president before being sacked by President Barrow.