Gambia: Editorial On Sir Dawda's Award - A Well Deserved Award!

A renowned Indian spiritual leader has famously stated that world peace can be achieved when, in each person, the power of love replaces the love of power. This assertion clearly defines the importance of peace and how our collective efforts could make a difference in strengthening world place.

In yesterday's edition of The Point, we ran an article in which ECOWAS honoured a former Gambian statesman with excellence prize, an award dedicated to distinguished personalities.

According to a press release from ECOWAS, the former statesman was rewarded by the Jury for his leadership and immense contribution to the promotion and restoration of peace in the sub-region and in the world.

Therefore, this ECOWAS award tells a lot as far as strengthening the rule of law and democracy is concerned.

The deceased former statesman is not only considered "the father of the nation, but a modest and an astute politician, who will forever be remembered for his commitment to democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

Though deceased, the award tells about his commitment to world peace. He was such a leader that many sitting presidents should emulate in promoting democracy and rule of law.

Suffice it to state that it was during his tenure as Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government (1989-1990 and 1991-1992) that ECOMOG was established.

At the time, little did people in the sub-region realise what he saw confronting the region then. Few years on, realities are visibly demanding concerted and multinational force to tackle some of the pressing challenges before us.

From Liberia to Sierra Leone and beyond, the need for a standby force to counter rebellion was not only in demand but felt across.

The late Sir Dawda was a man of peace and his humility, simplicity and esteemed social connections explains what he truly represents.

He made sure democratic values are strengthened across board as he continues to promote peaceful cohesion in the region, and by extension the world over.

Therefore, this award indeed is a cause to celebrate as Gambians in view of the fact that despite our size, we have produced great minds whose legacy is all over for all to see.

The establishment of the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights in The Gambia is a clear testament.

The late Sir Dawda during his tenure ensured that human and democratic values were strengthened in every corner.

We therefore commend ECOWAS for realising these qualities in our former statesman and by extension conferring on him the excellence award.

Going forward, this Posthumous award should therefore serve as a benchmark and inspiration for others to contribute in their little efforts towards promoting peace and human rights across the globe.