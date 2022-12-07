Africa: Former FLU Boss Sworn in As Head of Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa

Dakar — The newly appointed Director-General (DG) of the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA), Mr. Edwin W. HARRIS Jr, was sworn in along with the Commissioners and other Heads of ECOWAS Institutions at the ECOWAS headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, on December 01, 2022.

It would be recalled that Mr. Edwin W. HARRIS Jr. assumed duty as Director-General of GIABA on August 01, 2022. He was appointed at the helm of the Community Institution based in Dakar, Senegal, by Decision C/DEC.7/07/22.

Speaking recently at the 2022 GIABA Staff Retreat held from November 3 - 4 at Saly, Senegal, Mr. Harris Jr. assured of his unflinching support in creating an enabling working environment for all staff. The DG highlighted the importance of working more efficiently and productively, and it remains a major goal of his administration. He disclosed that he would continue the programmes and projects of the previous administration towards ensuring that the economic and financial systems of member States are protected against the laundering of proceeds of crimes.

The Director-General of GIABA reiterated the need for mutual respect be a new culture in the organization, stressing that the lawful interest of staff is a topmost priority.

Mr. Harris Jr. has over sixteen (16) years of progressive experience in the public sector and non-profit structures with in-depth knowledge and skills in governance, transparency and financial crimes. He has relevant skills on issues relating to governance, in the fight against money laundering, in formulating policies and in implementing anti-corruption strategies.

Prior to this new appointment, he served as the Director-General of the Liberia-FIU, now the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA) and was GIABA National Correspondent for Liberia. He is the immediate past President of the Forum of FIUs of GIABA Member States. He holds two different Masters' degrees from the United States of America and is a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS). Describing himself as a transformative and result-oriented leader, Mr. HARRIS Jr has proven expertise in managerial and strategic leadership in administration, finance and human resource management

Similarly, His Excellency, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission was sworn in by the Authority of Heads of States and Governments of ECOWAS on the 4th of December, 2022 in Abuja, Nigeria.