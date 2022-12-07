Liberia Bank for Development and Investment Accepts Resignation of President After Education Inaccuracies Unearthed

7 December 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — In December 2021, the Board of Directors of the Liberian Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI) engaged the services of a recruitment firm to search for suitable candidates for the position of President/CEO of LBDI. That exercise identified Mr. Deo Z. Delaney as a suitable candidate for the position, following which the Board selected Mr. Delaney as President/CEO.

It has however come to the attention of the Board that there were inaccuracies in the academic qualifications supplied to the recruitment firm. As a result of this anomaly, Mr. Delaney has resigned which has been accepted by the board.

Effective December 6, 2022, the Board has designated Mr. Mark Akwenah Nyeamene, Jr. the General Manager/DCEO, as Acting President/CEO of LBDI. The public is encouraged to accord Mr. Nyeamene the due courtesy in the performance of his duties while the Board takes the next steps to recruiting a new President/CEO.

The Board assures the public, particularly our customers, our stakeholders, our potential investors, and all other stakeholders, that LBDI remains strong in its operations and those the depositors' funds are safe and secure. Also, LBDI continues to retain a competent and highly dedicated workforce to deliver the excellent banking services it is known for.

