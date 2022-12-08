Nigeria: I'll End Incessant Strikes in Universities If Elected President - Peter Obi

7 December 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi has vowed to end incessant strikes in Universities if given the chance to rule the country come 2023.

Obi, who Wednesday visited Taraba state to woo voters ahead of the presidential poll said students across the country do not warrant the time wasting past and present governments have subjected them to.

He also said incessant strikes across universities by lecturers would become history and their welfare given priority.

According to him, "the 50 months of ASUU strike in Nigeria since 1999 was a disaster against actualizing a productive Nation through intellects.

"What I and Datti want to do for Nigeria is to ensure that we move from consumption to production and there would be no more University ASUU strike.

"The 50 months ASUU strike in Nigeria is a setback for both the development of Nigeria and our Educational system."

Obi also promised to make Taraba state a hub for economic activities in order to pave way for more jobs to the youth.

He said, "I will make Taraba an economic hub and a tourist center for Nigeria.

"The untapped mineral resources here and the Mambila hydro station is enough to transform the economy of the country and create job opportunities for Nigerian youth.

"The insecurity is persisting in the country due to lack of job opportunities. I will bring Nigeria to her days greatness and make the citizens smile."

The state chairperson of LP, Esther Gulmu, and governorship candidate of the party, Joel Ikenya in their remarks assured that Obi means well and urged citizens of the state to vote for Labour Party and its candidates during the elections.

Obi also payed homage to the Aku-Uka of Wukari, HRM. Manu Ishaku Adda Ali Amatakitswen and the Emir of Muri, Alhaji Abbas Tafida.

