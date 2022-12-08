Nigeria: How Technology Can Impact Oil, Gas Trading - Expert

8 December 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Emma Okonji

Given the newly inaugurated Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), local oil and gas traders/operators have been advised to leverage technology if they truly desire to join the global oil and gas community.

The Chief Executive of Flagship Energy Limited, Mr. Osagie Ediale, who gave the advice in a statement released in Abuja recently, said the deployment of technological initiatives for procurement in the oil and gas sector, would certainly boost operations, adding that the adoption will make operations in the sector to be seamless as all the perceived or imagined bottlenecks will become things of the past.

Ediale said in the statement, that technology was fast dominating every operation and all human activities, so introducing it to the oil and gas sector especially in both the upstream and downstream areas should be encouraged.

"Elsewhere in the global community, technology has been adopted in virtually everything and so we should leverage this locally by making it a way of life," Ediale said.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent to the PIA, Ediale said indigenous operators like Flagship Energy, were looking forward to supporting the growth of the Nigerian economy through technological innovations and efficient business strategies in the light of the complexities in the oil and gas sector.

"Knowledge of information technology driven discipline, which require specialised skills set and deep financial capability are key drivers of the sector," Ediale explained.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.