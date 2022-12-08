Nigeria: We've No Preferred Presidential Candidate in Nigeria - UK

8 December 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale

The United Kingdom government has declared that it has no preferred presidential candidate amongst those contesting to replace President Muhammadu Buhari in next year's election.

Speaking with journalists, yesterday, in Abuja after a closed door meeting with members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC led by Senator Abdulahi Adamu, the British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing, said, the UK government was committed to free and fair elections in the country.

She said the meeting with the national executive of APC was one of the meetings she had been having with political parties, the presidential candidates and party chairmen ahead of the 2023 elections.

Laing said they welcomed Nigeria's commitment to democracy and the president's commitment to secure the elections.

"We talked a little more detailed about the conditions necessary for that to happen. And the concern about insecurity. And the importance of the people on the day and encouraging more people to register because they need to turn and vote on the day of the election. That means no intimidation and a secured environment. And people feeling they can vote for the candidate they want.

"The UK doesn't have a preferred candidate. We are committed to free and fair elections. But we will work with whoever presidential candidate that emerges from the election. UK and Nigeria have a very strong partnership and we want Nigeria to succeed, and democracy is part of it," she said.

Meanwhile, the Director, Contact and Mobilization (North-west), of the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council, Hon Aminu Jaji, has distributed 70 cars to all the 14 local government areas of Zamfara State in support of Tinubu's presidential campaign.

A statement released Wednesday by Jaji's media office stated that, the distribution was made on Tuesday while flagging off his campaign for House of Representatives for the Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency held at the Kaura Namoda stadium.

Jaji while addressing journalists described Tinubu as a credible politician with a wealth of experience to tackle security and economic challenges and lift Nigeria to a greater heights.

