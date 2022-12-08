Nigeria: Honours for Osinubi, Iwere, Oyelade At 2022 DAME Awards

The DAME Award was established in 1991 to enhance professionalism in the media by rewarding talent and enterprise.

Media professionals and the public have the 31st edition of the annual Diamond Awards for Media Excellence to look up to when it is held in Lagos on Sunday.

Ademola Osinubi, the immediate past managing director of Punch Nigeria Ltd, will receive the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Two other journalists, Ted Iwere, founder SME Media Limited and a former managing director of Independent Newspapers Ltd, and Dotun Oyelade, a broadcaster formerly of the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State, will also receive the DAME honorary fellowships for sustained quality involvement in the media.

Fifteen media houses will, however, vie for honours at the ceremony, established by DAME in 1991 to enhance professionalism in the media by rewarding talent and enterprise. Prizes will be given in such areas of media work as reporting, commentary, and design.

Aside from honouring individuals and organisations with career-boosting recognitions, the DAME awards provide media scholars and professionals, policy formulators, and regulators with the welcome annual feedback on the state of media practice.

In all, 39 nominations have been made in thirteen categories from which will emerge overall winners in the Newspaper and Editor of the Year categories.

The breakdown of the nominations shows that of the fifteen media houses shortlisted, two account for fifteen nominations, three have ten nominations amongst them, while ten organisations account for the remaining fourteen nominations.