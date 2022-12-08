Nigeria: Atiku, Obi Promise Nigerians Better Future, End to ASUU Strikes

At separate campaign trails, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday promised to secure Nigerians future, as well as that of their children, while the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, vowed to end incessant strikes in universities, if given the chance to rule the country in next year's general elections.

Atiku Abubakar spoke at the PDP campaign rally in Osogbo, Osun State, while Peter Obi made his promise, when he visited Taraba State, to woo voters ahead of the poll.

In Osogbo, Atiku Abubakar said his experience would help him hit the ground running from day one of his presidency, saying his administration would empower the state to deliver good governance to the people of the state.

"I appeal to you to come out in great numbers like you did in the last state election and vote PDP in the next year election.

"That is the only way you can secure your future and that of your children, we will not fail you. We are not like the All Progressives Congress, APC, we have done it before, we have the experience and capacity to bring the needed changes. We are not new as far as governance is concerned in Nigeria.

Earlier, Governor Ademola Adeleke of the state, had told the gathering, "The experience of PDP presidential candidate is so enormous that when he served the country as the Vice President, he was the one that stabilised the economy, he made it to grow, we need someone like him to steer the affairs of the country.

PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu urged the teeming populace in the state to come out en masse to vote for the PDP in the general elections next year.

At the event, the Labour Party governorship candidate for the July 16 election in the state, Mr Lasun Yusuf, dumped the party for the PDP and he was presented to the public by Senator Ayu.

Atiku campaign train moves to Jos

Meanwhile, the Plateau State Chapter of PDP has concluded plans to host Atiku Abubakar, who would be in Jos for his campaign, with officials declaring that the party was well prepared to rescue and reverse the decline of the state in national affairs,,over the past seven years.

State PDP Chairman, Chris Hassan, who disclosed this to journalists in Jos, yesterday, expressed optimism that the party would continue to enjoy the goodwill and support of citizens as Atiku Abubakar meet and interact with them.

I'll end incessant ASUU strikes - Obi

Obi, who, yesterday, visited Taraba State to woo voters ahead of the presidential poll, said, students across the country do not deserve the time wastage the current and past governments have subjected them to.

He also said the welfare of university lecturers would be given priority to avert recurrence of the ugly phenomenon: "The 50 months of ASUU strike in Nigeria since 1999 is a disaster against actualizing a productive nation through intellectualism.

"What I and Datti want to do for Nigeria is to ensure that we move from consumption to production and there would be no more university ASUU strike. The 50 months ASUU strike in Nigeria is a setback for both the development of Nigeria and our educational system."

Obi also promised to make Taraba State a hub for economic activities in order to pave way for more jobs to the youth: "I will make Taraba an economic hub and a tourist centre for Nigeria.

"The untapped mineral resources here and the Mambila hydro station is enough to transform the economy of the country and create job opportunities for Nigerian youth.

"The insecurity is persisting in the country due to lack of job opportunities. I will bring Nigeria to her days greatness and make the citizens smile."

The state chairperson of LP, Esther Gulmu, and governorship candidate of the party, Joel Ikenya in their remarks assured that Obi means well and urged citizens of the state to vote for Labour Party and its candidates during the elections.

Obi also paid homage to the Aku-Uka of Wukari, HRM Manu Ishaku Ali Amatakitswen and the Emir of Muri, Alhaji Abbas Tafida.