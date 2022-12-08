Ghana: Increasing Policy Rate to Check Inflation Not Working - AGI

8 December 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has urged the central bank to review its strategy of an upward adjustment in the policy rate to check inflation.

AGI thinks that the approach has over the period failed to address the challenge with inflation currently standing at over 40 per cent despite consistent hikes in the policy rate.

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of AGI, Tsonam Akpeloo, in an interview with Citinewsroom.com argued that the approach only crowds out the private sector from accessing critical resources to sustain their operations.

"We are just appealing to the central bank to consider the plight of the private sector and know that the more they increase, the more they crowd out the private sector, and the more we are unable to buy the loans that we need to be able to expand our production," he said.

He added that more sustainable alternatives must be adopted to protect the business community.

"AGI is extremely concerned about the continuous increase of policy rate to deal with inflation. This trend has been continuing for the past couple of months if not years and we believe that it's not yielding the desired result and so the central bank should discontinue that approach of using increasing policy rate as a mechanism of dealing with inflation," he said.

"As it is now, everybody knows that despite the increases we've seen in the policy rate, the inflation rate is still going up. So we can't continue to solve a problem that is not being solved with a measure that is not achieving the result we desire," he stressed.

The Bank of Ghana recently increased its policy rate by 2.5 percentage points to 27 per cent, citing risks to inflation and exchange rate concerns.

This implies that the cost of borrowing in the country is anticipated to increase further, however it will depend on the customer's risk profile. Customers with established credit may get slightly better rates than first-time borrowers or those who are viewed as being at risk.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.