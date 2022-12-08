Ghana: Dario Bianchi Named Telecom Digital Business Leader of the Year

MTN's Ayoba App has been recognised as the Top Innovative Technology and Telecom Product of the Year at the National Communications Awards.

The award recognisesAyoba as an innovative product which provides its customers with access to free messaging, music, games, channel content, access to use Mobile Money Services and other micro-apps at no data cost to all MTN users.

Ayoba is a super app developed in Africa to connect people on a value basis and leverages African Identity to provide unique content to all its customers.

It currently has about 2.1 million monthly active users in Ghana alone and has reached over 10 million in the rest of Africa.

At the event, the CEO of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh, was awarded as one of the top 30 Transformational Technology Leaders in Africa who has shown excellence in leadership and performance within the technology space whilst Dario

Bianchi, the Chief Digital Officer of MTN Ghana, was also named the Telecom Digital Business Leader of the Year.

Commenting on the awards in a statement issued in Accra yesterday, SelormAdadevoh thanked the organisers for the honour and recognition given to the company.

He said "This is yet another feat for MTN, I dedicate this award to our staff and customers for believing in the MTN dream, for accepting our innovations and for working with us to build world-class solutions along our 2025 digital agenda. Thank you for your support and loyalty to the MTN brand."

The National Communications Awards is a high-impact digitisation and communication event set to recognize digitisation across all sectors, including the private sector, public sector, banking, fintech, telecoms, ICT, manufacturing, agriculture, health and all other sectors involved in digitisation.

The objective of this year's award event was to bring together players in the communications industry, championing digitisation and national development in Ghana.