Ghana: WHO Builds Capacity of Women Leaders in the Health Sector

A capacity building training has been organised for women leaders in the health sector to help deliver a more robust health system in the country.

The training was organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) with support from the United Kingdom government through the Department of Health and Social Care (UK-DHSC) in Akosombo last Friday.

The in-person training was part of four-months WHO pathways to Leadership for Health Transformation Programme, to enhance the capacity of health leaders to lead the transformation agenda of the health sector.

The all-female group of trainees was the third cohort of health leaders to receive the leadership training in the country and was in fulfilment of the Ministry of Health's agenda of 60 per cent allocation of the training opportunity for women.

The WHO Representative to Ghana, Dr Francis Kasolo noted that stereotypes continued to impact the growth and influence of women health leaders, resulting in a leadership gap.

As such, he said the training would position women health leaders in the country to make the greatest difference in addressing health sector challenges and transform the health system.

The Deputy Director, Public Health, Western Region, Dr Gifty Amugi stressed the need for an appreciative leadership character to be built to motivate health workers to deliver the best service.

That, she said was going to guide her operations at the Western Regional Health Directorate.

Dr Shirley Owusu-Ofori, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Blood Service (NBS) said that her path to becoming a strategic leader had been made clear by the training adding that "I have learnt howI can create an environment that will enhance team performance."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Health Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Owusu-Ofori said that she was going to institutionalise mentorship and support for team members as that was an effective way to get the best out of them.

Mrs Vivian Addo Cobbiah, Deputy Chief Executive, Operations for the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA)said the training had been transformational and had equipped her with the perfect guide to building an effective team and the next generation of leaders for the health sector.

Since 2021, a total of 81 senior health managers in three cohorts, have benefited from the Leadership for Health Transformation Programme. WHO remains committed to fostering an enabling environment for high-level women leadership to lead national and global efforts to transform health outcomes.

The Leadership for Health Transformation aims to provide the required high-level leadership and strategic support to senior leaders in the health sector to enable them to transform health outcomes in their countries.