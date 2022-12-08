Ghana: Fake Army Officer in Police Grip

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has arrested a civilian for posing as a Senior Military Officer and trying to access a military installation inside Burma Camp.

The personnel also retrieved from the suspect, Rufai Abubakar, documents including several certificates and fake Ghana Armed Forces recruitment application summary reports bearing names of some other persons; military uniforms and accoutrements; and a toy pistol from his two residences at Ablekuma Fan Milk and Olebu

He has been handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service for further investigation and possible prosecution.

According to a statement issued by GAF in Accra yesterday, the suspect was dressed in a military camouflage uniform, decorated with fake Lieutenant Colonel rank pegs and was proceeding to the Air Force Base to book a flight to Tamale.

It said the suspect, who claimed he was stationed at Northern Command Headquarters, entered Burma Camp in a commercial vehicle and was closely monitored as he alighted at a bus stop and headed to the Air Force Base.

The statement said Rufai confessed to not being a serviceman when military guards on duty noted his suspicious behaviour, questioned him and obtained incoherent answers.

According to the statement, Rufai said he posed as a Senior Military Officer to enable him to defraud one Mr Abdallah Abdul Fatahu from whom he had collected GH¢3,000.00 on the pretext of getting him recruited into the Ghana Armed Forces.

At the time of arrest, it said the suspect had in his possession fake military identification and business cards and other documents bearing his name.

The statement said the two wives of the suspects living at Ablekuma and Olebu respectively were under the false impression that their husband was a real military officer, adding that it was possible that many other persons may have fallen victim to his impersonation and fraudulent activities.

It urged anyone with information on the suspect to contact the Police CID to help in investigations and to support GAF and other security services in weeding out the miscreants within the communities.