Ghana: 81 to Contest NDC National Executive Positions

A total of 81 members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been approved to contest for various national executive positions in the upcoming delegates' congress of the party.

They will be contesting for the chairmanship, Vice Chairman-person, General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary, National Organiser, Deputy National Organiser, Youth Organiser, Women's Organiser and National Communications Officer Positions.

Slated for December 17, the Congress would also see the election of officers for the Deputy Youth Organiser, Deputy Women's Organiser, Deputy National Communications Officer, Zongo Caucus Co-Ordinator and the National Executive Committee (NEC) member positions.

The highlight of the elections is chairmanship position which is being keenly contested by the incumbent, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo; the current General Secretary, Johnson Aseidu Nketia; party stalwart, Nii Armah Ashietey and Samuel Yaw Adusei.

The General Secretary position was also contested by Former Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah; the incumbent Deputy General Secretary, Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor and Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, a former Minister of Transport.

Some other tough battles would be the Youth Organiser slot where incumbent George Opare Addo would come up against Brogya Genfi while outgoing Hanna Bissiw would face a challenger in Margaret Ansei for the Women's Organiser portfolio.

Sherif Abdul-Nasiru, Abanga Yakubu Alhassan, Dr Sherry Ayittey, Seth Ofori Ohene, Awudu Sofo Azourka, AlhajiAmadu B. Sorogho, Alhaji Habibu Adramani and Evelyn Enyonam Mensah are in the contest for the Vice Chairperson role.

The Deputy General Secretary contest is between Francis Lanme Guribe, Catherine Deynu, Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, GbandeFoyo Mustapha, Kwame Zu, Bradi Paul Opata and Evans Amoo.

Joshua Hamidu Akamba, Henry Osei Akoto, Mahdi Mohammed Gibrill, Sidii Abubakari, Solomon Yaw Nkansah, Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon and Joseph Yammin would be vying for the National Organiser position.

Sammy Gyamfi, the current National Communications Officer is vying for the position unopposed.

The Youth Organiser position would be battled for by Brogya Genfi and the incumbent George Opare Addo while the Women Organiser position was between Margaret Ansei and Dr Hanna Louisa Bisiw.

Godwin Ako Gunn, Adongo Atule Jacob, Malik Basintale, Kwaku Boahen Anthony and Mohammed Naziru would be vying for the Deputy Communication Officer position while the Deputy Youth Organiser contest is between Osman Abdulai Ayariga, Ruth Dela Seddoh, Bright Nudokpo Honu, Sulemana Abdul Karim, Mohammed Abubakari Sadiq Gombilla, Kabiru Ahmed, Eric Dadson, Pendilock Owusu Asare, Obed Opintan and Jude Sekley.

The Deputy Women Organiser would be contested for by Abigail Akwabea Elorm Mensah, Felicia DzifaTegah, Jessie Adams and Hajia Alijata Sulemana.

Abass Zulkarnain Kambari, Alhaji Babanlamie Abu Sadat, Mamah Mohammed Cole Younger, Abdul-Aziz Mohammed and Yakubu Mahmud Mudi are contesting for the Zongo Caucus Co-Ordinator.

The 19 contestants for the National Executive Committee member Ephraim Nii Tan Sackey, Perez Fernandez Armah Laryea, Issahaku Issah Adel, Rev. Irene Sena Agbleke, Abdullah Farrakhan Ishaq, Malik Adama, Victoria Kuma-Mintah, Emmanuel Ewoenam Yao Adzome-Dzokanda , Cecilia N. Asaga, Ebenezer Effah Hackman, Najawa AlhajiIssah, Stephen Ladzedo, Anita Annan, Ransford Chatman Vanni-Amoah, Thomas Ayisi Kumah, Wonder Victor Kutor, Mohammed Mamudu, Araba Tagoe and Famous Kwesi Kuadugah.

In all, a total of 10,936 delegates are expected to cast their votes during the National Youth and Women Conference as well as the National Delegates Congress of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on December 10 and 17 respectively.

Out of the figure, 1,086 delegates are expected to cast their votes to elect a National Youth Organiser while 886 delegates would do same to elect the National Women's Organiser to be held at the University of Cape Coast.

Meanwhile, for the National Delegates Congress to be held at the Accra Sports Stadium, a total number of 8,964 delegates will be expected to vote in order to elect leaders for the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The Director of International Relations and the Head of the National Congress Planning Committee of the Party, Mr Alex Segbefia announced at a press briefing in Accra.