Ghana: FA Announces Teams for Round of 64 FA Cup Matches

7 December 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D Abayateye

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced qualified teams to participate in the Round of 64 stages of the 2022/23 Ghana Women's FA Cup Competition.

Teams from 10 regions would compete in the round which was grouped on regional basis for both the Southern and Northern zones to secure qualification to the next round.

According to the FA, each of the 10 football-based regions had presented their qualified teams per the rules of the competition.

The round of 64 would be played on the weekend of January 13-23, 2023.

The qualified teams from the Southern zone includeteams from the Eastern, Central, Volta, Western andGreater Accra regions notably, Valued Girls FC, Rootz Sistaz FC, Kotoku Rush Ladies, Ali Royal Ladies, Combines Forces, Assin Soccer Angels, Mfantsiman Royal Ladies, Ladystrikers, Essiam Socrates and Soccer Intellectuals.

Others are Anlo Ladies, Agave Glad Ladies, Ave Shinning Ladies, Dream Big Ladies, Ideal Ladies, Blessed Ladies, Rock Ladies, FC Epiphany, Warriors, Halifax Queens, Jonina Ladies, Ridge City Women, Police Ladies, Berry Ladies, Thunder Queens, Faith Ladies and Army Ladies.

The rest Fiase Golden Royals, Hassport Ladies, Ahantaman Ladies, Wisdom Ladies FC, Leona Ladies and Hasaacas Ladies would complete the list for the Southern Zone.

The Northern zone which comprises of teams in the Upper East, Brong Ahafo, Upper West, Ashanti and Northern regions would have Bolga All Stars Ladies, Kunkua Ladies FC, Bolga Sharp Arrows Ladies, Fosu Royal Ladies, Jaman Vision Ladies FC, Ken Hammer Ladies, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Prisons Ladies and Dormaa Candy Soccer Ace.

Others include, Real Crusaders, Kpongu Maidens, Wa All Stars Ladies, Dynamite Ladies, Nana Afia Kobi Ampem Ladies, Kumasi Sports Academy, Osei Tutu Ladies, Soccer Angel Ladies, Oforikrom Ladies, Dreamz Ladies, Supreme Ladies, Ashtown Ladies and Fabulous Ladies.

The rest are Bagabaga Ladies, Nasara Ladies, FC Young Queens, Dahinsheli Ladies, Yoo Ladies, Anfaani Ladies, Tamale Timtooni Ladies, Northern Ladies, Tamale Super Ladies and Pearlpia Ladies.

